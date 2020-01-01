Keshi: Yobo, Drogba and Boboye lead tributes for late Nigeria icon

The Super Eagles assistant coach led several African football greats to mark the anniversary of the death of the former Nigeria captain and coach

Joseph Yobo, Didier Drogba, Anthony Baffoe and a host of other football figures have paid tribute to late Stephen Keshi.

Keshi - the only man after Mahmoud El-Gohary to win the as a player and coach - passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 54 on June 7, 2016.

He led Clemens Westerhof’s Eagles to a triumphant Afcon 1994 outing as well as their maiden Fifa World Cup appearance in the United States of America in the same year.

After his playing career which saw him represent ACB Lagos, Africa Sports, Lokeren, , RC and Sacramento Scorpions, he went into administration and helped Togo qualify for the 2006 World Cup, before leading Mali and national teams.



With the footballing world marking his fourth-year remembrance, the trio alongside others, has taken to social media to pay respect.

Thank you Big Boss for believing in me and granting me that chance to fulfil my dreams of representing my fatherland. You're gone but not forgotten 🙏💕🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/HNuDN19nq5 — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) June 7, 2020

Friend, teammate, coach, captain, champion, leader and legend. Keep resting in peace bruv 😭🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/dqJFA9uMdx — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) June 7, 2020

Legends don't die. Keep resting Stephen Keshi. Thank you for all the great memories. We'll always love you. 🇳🇬⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VvlOIayq1k — Kennedy Boboye (@BoboyeKennedy) June 7, 2020

4 years ago today,we lost 1 of Africa’s greatest legends,Stephen Keshi. AFCON winning captain player & coach,qualified Togo & Nigeria to world cups,2nd round 2014 world cup coach & an exceptional leader. Lets celebrate this great man.“Coachitto Skippo” we miss you.R.I.P big bro! pic.twitter.com/8p0crW2xZa — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) June 7, 2020

4Years ago the Big Boss Stephen Okechukwu Keshi left us -Great player-Leader-Great Coach -continue to rest well Stephen 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/fLUf3v2cqb — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) June 7, 2020

Stephen Keshi led the @NGSuperEagles to Africa Cup of Nations glory as player & coach, & was the first African coach to qualify two African nations for the #WorldCup.



We sadly lost a legend #OnThisDay in 2016. pic.twitter.com/aXyRy37IW8 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 7, 2020

Today we remember Captain Fantastic, Stephen Keshi, who left our world on this sad day 4 years ago 🕯️



In 2013 Keshi became the second person to win the #TotalAFCON title as player (1994) and coach, when he led @NGSuperEagles to their third trophy in . pic.twitter.com/XeSBqoJXjz — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 7, 2020

Today we remember former @NGSuperEagles captain and coach, Stephen Okechukwu Keshi. Big Boss we miss you, continue to rest in the Lord's bosom. #WeRememberKeshi pic.twitter.com/PHETZWzgt0 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 7, 2020