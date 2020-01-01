Kerala Blasters: All you need to know about Gary Hooper

Goal takes a look at the career of former Norwich City striker Gary Hooper...

brought in Gary Hooper to replace their all-time topscorer Bartholomew Ogbeche and the fans will be looking forward to what the exciting English striker has to offer.

The 32-year-old will also be looking to hit the ground running after having already started training with the rest of the lads inside the bio-bubble in Goa. Blasters will take on in the season opener on November 20.

Jersey Number: 88

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Gary Hooper started his football journey from the academy of Hotspur but was released after spending eight years at the academy. After a few unsuccessful trials and a brief stint in non-league football, he made his professional debut for Southend United in 2006.

A Champion in

Gary got his big break when he joined Scunthorpe United in 2008. In his first season with the team, he scored 24 goals and started 47 matches to help the team gain promotion from League One to the Championship. He had another good season in the Championship with 19 goals and his displays attracted interest from Scottish giants .

Hooper spent three seasons with Celtic in the Scottish League, a stint he considers the best in his career so far. He scored 82 goals in 132 matches and won the league twice.

The Englishman couldn't turn down an offer from the Premier League at the end of his third year in Scotland. He grabbed 20 goals in 70 matches for .

Hooper has not been able to score at the same rate since leaving Norwich. He spent a few seasons in the Championship before moving to the A-League to play for Wellington Phoenix in 2019.

International Record

Gary Hooper has been considered for selection into the age-category level teams of a few times but has not represented the senior national team.

Last Stint

Last season, he scored eight goals in the A-League for Wellington in 21 appearances. He was brought in as a replacement for Roy Krishna who had left for ATK in 2019.