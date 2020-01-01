Kerala Blasters: Can Facundo Pereyra spring a surprise in ISL?

Disclaimer- Facundo Pereyra is not a sure-shot hit but could spring a surprise

The term 'marquee' is now a forgotten word in Kochi. For the third season in a row, are set to begin a new football season without a high-profile foreign player in their squad.

Recent years have seen the winds of change at Blasters right from top to bottom. Squads have been revamped over and over again, officials have come on board and resigned and there has been no consistency whatsoever in the team's approach every season.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Blasters, who have always been against sudden changes to foreign player rules by the ISL, brought on board six new foreign players and retained Spaniard Sergio Cidoncha. The others were either not part of the club's plan or unwilling to take a pay cut.

This year, the Kochi-based club who will play the entire season in Goa have opted to bring experienced overseas players who have shone in leagues abroad. The recruitment at Kerala focused on bringing tried and tested players like Cidoncha, Mario Arques and Bartholomew Ogbeche last season seems to have changed. The profile of the incoming players are markedly different this season.

Skinkys and -winning head coach Kibu Vicuna have gone through several profiles of players football fans are not familiar with. And the first to arrive was Argentinian Facundo Pereyra.

Facundo Pereyra: A surprise package?

The likes of Maximiliano Barreiro and Martin Perez Guedes have left their respective ISL teams which means Pereyra could be the only Argentinian player in ISL this season. Indian football has not been a highly successful playground for Argentines recently but Pereyra's profile will give Blasters hope. For starters, he can play as an attacking midfielder and take up the role of a striker.

Pereyra started his career with his local club Club Atletico Estudiantes. He went on loan to Chilean club Palestino in 2009 but could not feature regularly for the club. He got his much-needed break at another Chilean destination when he made 34 league appearances for Audax Italiano in 2011. He also scored 15 goals during that season and this was when clubs began taking notes.

Pereyra then moved to but could only net three goals for San Luis. But it was just a minor dip in form as the versatile footballer registered another 15-goal season at Gimnasia La Plata and helped the club earn promotion from the second division. He was fourth on the list of top scorers in the league that season.

Kerala Blasters have a player who has played in the , against clubs like and , for three seasons back-to-back. He will miss out on continental football at his new club but Blasters will hope he can contribute to Kibu's team in Goa as the season progresses.

He played one season in the top division and scored nine goals before joining Greek club . He started 29 games and scored 12 league goals in his debut season. He also opened his account in the Europa League against Moldovian club Zimbru in a game which PAOK won 4-0. His only other goal in the competition came three years later for PAOK against Dinamo Tbilisi.

Despite a decent start to his career at PAOK, Pereyra fell down the pecking order and had to go on loan to find first team minutes. An unhappy spell at Azerbaijan and unsuccessful spells at and Mexico followed. In a bid to rekindle his fading career, he even returned to Gimnasia during the first half of 2018 but could only get one goal in a total of five starts in the league during the 2017-18 season.

In his last two seasons, Pereyra has scored17 goals in 45 appearances (Cypriot Cup and first division league). Although that is a decent tally for a versatile player like Pereyra, his final season at the club wasn't too impressive overall.

Based on his recent displays, it would not be wise to consider him as a sure shot regular but if he settles in quickly and well, he could turn out to be a surprise threat.