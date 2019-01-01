Kepa throws massive strop as Chelsea goalkeeper refuses to be substituted

The end of extra-time in the final descended into madness, as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be subbed off, leaving his manager Maurizio Sarri furious.

The Spanish goalkeeper appeared to go down with an injury late in extra-time against with the score tied 0-0.

Sarri summoned Willy Caballero to replace Kepa, with both players' numbers going up on the substitutes board.

However, Kepa extraordinarily refused to be taken off, waving off his manager in a clear act of defiance.

More to follow...