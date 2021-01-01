Kenya’s Olunga promises higher goal ratio for Al Duhail SC once he settles down

The Harambee Stars captain speaks of his new life in the Gulf saying he will be at his best when he settles down

Kenya international Michael Olunga has promised to bang in the goals at a higher rate for Al Duhail SC when he settles down at his new station in the Qatar Stars League.

The towering striker completed a three-year transfer move to the Qatari giants in January from Kashiwa Reysol of Japan and has netted seven goals so far from 12 matches.

At Kashiwa Reysol he topped the goalscorers’ chart last season with 28 goals in 32 appearances and also became the first African player to win the Most Valuable Player for the J1 League.

The former Gor Mahia striker admitted he was still struggling to settle down in the Gulf.

“When I joined Al Duhail, the season was approaching the end,” Olunga said as quoted by Nation Sports. “Of course every league, has its challenges, the good and the bad.

“I am still taking time and adapting well, with time things will be better, the goals ratio will definitely improve, I am confident I will perform well.”

Olunga has also explained it will be too early for him to compare the Qatar and Japanese leagues.

“I joined Al Duhail in the second leg and I have not played against all the competing teams. It will take some time before I can fully evaluate the league [Qatar Stars League] better, but of course, the J1 League was very competitive.

“It is among the best leagues in Asia if not the best.”

On two Kenyans – winger Ayub Timbe and forward Ismael Dunga signing to play in the J1 League for Vissel Kobe and Sagan Tosu respectively, Olunga said: “What has impressed me is other Kenyans have landed the opportunity to join the Japanese league.

“It shows anywhere you go, have it in mind what you do speaks a lot. Your actions both inside and outside the pitch will have an influence on the career of Kenyan football players who deserve better opportunities.”

Olunga will for the second match running captain Harambee Stars when they take on Togo in their final Group match of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The 27-year-old was the captain when Kenya secured a 1-1 draw against Egypt in Nairobi on Thursday, though the draw was not enough to earn them a second straight appearance at the Afcon finals to be staged in Cameroon.