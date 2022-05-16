Kenyan comedian Arap Uria grabs global attention for mimicking poetic lines of commentator Peter Drury

Kenyan comedian Meshack Kiprop popularly known as Arap Uria has explained how his love for football saw him switch from doing political skits to become an internet sensation who mimics the poetic lines of English football commentator Peter Drury.

The comedian has grabbed global attention by perfectly mimicking the words of commentary wordsmith Drury.

“I love Peter [Drury], I love football,” Arap told Premier League Productions on the weekend.

He added: “I used to like mimicking political leaders but after realising that politics has division, I decided to do football because it is a neutral ground and everybody loves football.”

Arap, who is based in Kenya’s Rift Valley town of Eldoret, has become a household name now attracting global attention as his skits have gone viral thanks to the popularity of Drury in Africa.

The comedian has a signature look that includes an old brown blazer and two giant mugs that hang on his ears during his shows and he explained how his mood dictates the kind of ‘microphones’ he picks for his skits.

Arap’s work has not just been noticed by football fans around the globe, but the man himself, Drury sent him a heartwarming message last month.

"Arap, it is Peter here. I really wish I could be with you today, but I am here in Doha to witness the World Cup draw which is happening today,” Drury told the comedian in a clip recorded by Premier League Productions.

“I love what you do. I am terrifically laughing with you. It is superb with all the passion that you show and I love your work,” added the 54-year-old Brit.

“I hope one time we will get to meet face to face and you can teach me how to commentate.”

Lip-synching Drury’s commentaries have now turned into a career for the comedian who gets invitations to various events in Kenya and beyond.

He has also become a fixture on Premier League TV who has provided him with a global platform to interact with his fans.