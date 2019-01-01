Kenyan administrator Hussein Swaleh dies in ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines tragedy

The former Football Kenya Federation Secretary General has been named as one of the 157 victims

Hussein Swaleh has been named among the 157 passengers aboard the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed after taking off from Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Swaleh had officiated a Caf match in Cairo and was on the Boeing-737-800MAX flight en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa before it crashed at Bishoftu (Debre Zeit), six minutes after it left the Bole International Airport.

Swaleh was the match commissioner in the clash between Ismaily of and Tout Puissant Mazembe of Congo that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sad day for football. You were doing what you loved most. Fare thee well my chairman. Until we meet again. pic.twitter.com/WnOh4c3Pxh — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) March 10, 2019

"My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board," 's President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa confirmed the sad news to Goal in a telephone interview.

“It is a sad day for Kenyan football. I have no words to explain the news but as the Kenya FA, we have lost a dedicated servant, who wanted to see the game improve every day. May his soul R.I.P.”

Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya termed Swaleh’s sudden demise as a huge blow.

“I worked closely with him (Swaleh) during my time as the President of the Federation and it is very unfortunate to lose such a young soul that was dedicated to serving football in the country.”

Swaleh served as the FKF Secretary-General under the reigns of Maina Kariuki, the same period Kenya's Harambee Stars featured in the Afcon finals held in .