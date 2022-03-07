Kenya's Wanyama and Sierra Leone’s Kamara reach landmark for CF Montreal in MLS defeat

Former Kenya captain Victor Wanyama played his 50th match for the club as CF Montreal went down 2-1 to Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

As the Kenyan star made reached his half-a-century for the Canadian Major Soccer League side, Montreal lost their second consecutive game of the new season.

"[Victor] Wanyama and Mathieu Choiniere played their 50th game with the club. Choiniere becomes the second homegrown player to achieve the feat," Montreal posted.

"Lassi Lappalainen's goal was his first of the season and the 11th of his career with CF Montreal."

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone forward Kei Kamara earned his first start with the Canadian club and his 300th in MLS and became the 23rd player in league history to reach the milestone.

"It was an off day today [Sunday]," the 37-year-old Sierra Leonean star commented after the game.

"Overall, I could’ve helped more. We were one step behind on a lot of issues. It is only the second game of the season. It was my first start.

"I’m sure we will connect when the time comes. The good thing is we have a big game in Mexico. It was our home opener and wanted it to be positive. But we can’t dwell on it. We learned from last week.

"We will learn from this week and hopefully it will push us into Wednesday. But this is a good time for this to happen. We will learn from that. Even if we score a goal, we always have to be focused."

On his part, Wanyama and Kamara’s coach, Wilfried Nancy, attempted to explain why his side fell on the second matchday.

"On the first goal, we got caught on the back foot. From there, it's a simple pass and a simple shot that led to the goal. There was a bad read on the play," he said.

"On the second goal, there's some fumbling in the box. But the ball must get out of that zone quicker when you're defending against actions like that. And then they scored the goal. We tried to come back into the game after that but couldn’t.

"We conceded two quick goals today. So, is it a mental or a tactical issue with the way we defended the goal? I believe everything is connected.

"I am going to analyze the sequences. We conceded two quick goals against Orlando too, but we kept going. We need to do better than that."

The next assignment for Montreal will be a Concacaf Champions League match against Cruz Azul on March 10.