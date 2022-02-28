Kenya’s Meja scores debut goal for AIK Fotboll in Swedish Cup win against Eskilsminne IF

Kenya international Henry Meja scored his first competitive goal for AIK Fotboll as they defeated Eskilsminne IF 4-0 in the second round group stage of the Swedish Cup at Olympiafaltet plan 10 on Sunday night.

It was Nabil Bahoui who put AIK ahead in the third minute and then added the second in the fifth minute before Zachary Elbouzedi struck the third in the 25th minute for a 3-0 lead at the half-time break.

AIK coach Bartosz Grzelak introduced Meja for Bilal Hussein in the 72nd minute and in the 87th minute, the Harambee Star grabbed his debut goal, but fourth for his team as they won the Group B fixture away from home.

AIK having beaten OIS 2-0 in their group opener on February 19, looked the most dangerous side from the onset and it was Swedish player Bahoui, who opened the floodgates after connecting a low cross from Yasin Ayari.

Two minutes later, Bahoui doubled the lead for AIK after Sebastian Larsson’s effort had been punched back to play, he hit the rebound to the root of the net.

AIK continued to threaten for more goals and they went 3-0 up in the 25th minute when Elbouzedi rose the highest to head in a cross from Larsson. On resumption, AIK should have added the fourth but Larsson’s free-kick hit the woodwork and a follow-up from Josafat Mendes went wide.

However, Meja, who joined AIK from Kenya’s FKF Premier League champions Tusker, was introduced with only 18 minutes left to the final whistle and he only took 15 minutes to open his goal account for Gnaget as he drove home a right-footed effort to the back of the net.

Another Kenyan, defender Eric Ouma, also featured in the game for the entire 90 minutes for AIK.

AIK manager Grzelak has praised his team for their extremely professional attitude that helped them to emerge winners.

Article continues below

“My players were extremely professionals in the way they went about their duties and it was a deserved win,” Grzelak told the club’s TV after the game.

AIK, who top the group with six points from two matches, will next face Orebro in their third group match at Skytteholms IP on March 7, Monday.