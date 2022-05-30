Kenya’s Ayub Timbe wins third trophy after Buriram United defeat Prachuap in League Cup

The 29-year-old Harambee Star featured for 78 minutes as the Thunder Castle ended the season with another trophy in Thailand

Kenya international Ayub Timbe wrapped up the season with his third trophy after Buriram United defeated Prachuap 4-0 in a one-sided Thai League Cup final at Leo Stadium on Sunday.

Heading into the game, the 29-year had helped the Thunder Castle clinch the Thailand Premier League title and a week ago, he featured for 68 minutes as they defeated Nakhon Ratchasima 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Against Prachuap, Timbe was handed another start by coach Masatada Ishii but it was the Democratic Republic of Congo forward Jonathan Bolingi who stole the show after notching a double with goals in the 35th and 61st minutes.

Second-half substitute Peeradon Chamratsamee then added the third in the 90th minute before Suphanat Mueanta wrapped up the emphatic win in the 94th minute.

Timbe was in the thick of things as early as the sixth minute when he was teed up by Bolingi but his first-time left-footed effort was punched out by goalkeeper Jirunpong Thamsiha.

It was Buriram who dominated proceedings in the opening 20 minutes and they finally broke the deadlock when the 27-year-old Bolingi sneaked the ball past Thamsiha.

Despite being the dominant side, Buriram went into the half-time break leading 1-0 and they returned for the second period a more determined side.

However, they were forced to wait until the 69th minute when Bolingi doubled their lead after latching onto a cross from Supachok Sarachat.

Eight minutes later, Prachuap were reduced to 10-men after Saharat Pongsuwan was shown a straight red card for a clumsy tackle.

Timbe was then withdrawn for Mueanta in the 78th minute and on the stroke of full-time, Chamratsamee powered home the third before Mueanta hit the fourth at the death.

Timbe, who joined Buriram as a free agent from Japanese side Vissel Kobe, managed 13 league appearances overall, scored two goals, and provided two assists.

Before moving to Vissel Kobe in March 2021, Timbe made 26 league appearances in total for Chinese top-tier side Beijing Renhe, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.