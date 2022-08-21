Watch Kenya's Ouma outsprint everyone to score brilliant goal as AIK beat Norrkoping in Allsvenskan

The Kenyan fullback showed his pace yet again to end their opponents’ hopes for a memorable comeback in the Swedish league

Kenya’s Eric Ouma scored a brilliant goal as AIK beat Norrkoping 4-2 in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.

With AIK leading 3-2 and the match in the final minute of the six added on, Norrkoping sent everyone forward, including the goalkeeper, to try and rescue a point from a corner kick.

However, the ball was met by Swedish defender Mikael Lustig who headed it away before squaring it for Ouma, who was already on the move, and the Kenyan full-back sprinted past everyone to slot it into an empty net to make it 4-2 for AIK in what was the final kick of the game.

Popularly known as Marcelo due to his pace down the left flank akin to former Real Madrid and Brazil full-back, Ouma put in an impressive display for his side who occupy fourth spot on the 16-team table with 35 points, three behind leaders Djurgarden.

AIK opened the scoring through Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari who broke the deadlock after 13 minutes from a Vincent Thill pass before Argentine forward Nicolas Stefanelli made it 2-0 after being put through by Nabil Bahoui.

The away side would go into the break leading 3-0 after Bahoui scored the third two minutes later, but AIK were then reduced to 10 men after Thill saw red for a rash challenge.

Norrkoping then made a raft of attacking changes in a bid to take advantage of their numerical strength but had to wait until the 90th minute to pull one back when Iceland midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson nodded home before late drama ensued.

The goal gave the hosts impetus and in the sixth minute of added time, Sigurdsson turned provider when he teed up Swedish midfielder Maic Sema who made it 3-2 to give the home fans hope with the game nearly over.

Norrkoping then made a final attack which yielded a corner but instead of making it 3-3, they paid the price for sending everyone forward when Ouma scored after the brilliant solo run on the counter-attack.

The former Gor Mahia defender moved to AIK in 2020 from Swedish club Vasalund and has made 48 appearances while scoring two goals. Ouma has featured in 18 of AIK’s 19 games this season, starting 17, while scoring two goals and providing three assists.

His impressive performances have seen him linked with a move away from Sweden this summer with Serie A side Atalanta, Russia’s Rubin Kazan, Wolfsburg (Germany) and Premier League outfit Crystal Palace among those credited with an interest.