Ghana given Fifa rankings boost after wins over Kenya, Mauritania

The Black Stars have moved up on the latest rankings, announced on Thursday

moved up three places on the latest World Fifa Rankings announced on Thursday.

The April table sees Ghana move from the 52nd spot to the 49th position, with an increase in total accumulated points from 1412 to 1423.

Placed 51st in April last year, Kwesi Appiah’s outfit now find themselves between the (48) and Norway (50) on the ladder.

On the continental level, Ghana still hold the sixth spot, ahead of (54), (56), Burkina Faso (57) and Mali (65) in Africa's top 10.



(23) hold the top spot on the continent, leading (28), (42), (45) and Democratic Republic of Congo (46).

On the world table, , and maintain their positions at the top three, while have moved up by a place to the fourth position.



, and , , and , complete the top 10.

Ghana’s highest-ever placing since the ranking’s introduction in August 1993 remains 14th in February 2008, while their worst placement was an 89 position, reached in June 2004.​

The Black Stars' progress is a result of a 1-0 win over in a 2019 qualifier and a 3-1 victory over Mauritania in an international friendly last month.

