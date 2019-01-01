Kenneth Omeruo ‘proud’ of Leganes despite Copa del Rey exit
Kenneth Omeruo feels ‘proud’ of Leganes’ performance despite their exit from Copa del Rey.
Mauricio Pellegrino’s men claimed a 1-0 win over Real Madrid but
The Nigeria international featured for the entire duration, helping them to a clean sheet.
Satisfied with the effort of his side, the 25-year-old has taken to the social media to laud their display while looking forward to their next game against reigning league champions Barcelona.
“What a game yesterday, proud of this team,” Omeruo posted on Instagram.
“Unfortunately the win wasn’t enough to take us to the next round of Copa del Rey. We go again against Barcelona this weekend.”
Leganes are 13th in the league standings with 22 points from 19 games and will hope to get