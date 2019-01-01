Kelantan succumbed to nerves again in defeat to Selangor, says Kraljević

Kelantan crashed out of the FA Cup, following a 3-0 second round thumping at home to Selangor on Tuesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Kelantan head coach Marko Kraljević was disappointed to see his charges fall to a 3-0 defeat at home to in their second round match on Tuesday.

Despite playing relatively well for the first 60 minutes of the match, they conceded three times in the final half an hour and crashed out of the cup competition.

"The scoreline was 0-0 in the first half and my men had a few chances. But they were scared to receive the ball, they did not make good passes. Something was holding them back, a worry, playing against Selangor.

"We started the second half well, it was still goalless, but we conceded after losing the ball in the attacking third; this was the turning point. When you give them too much space, you die. It's as simple as that.

"I expected something extra from my men, playing in a cup competition, but Selangor were simply the better team; a outfit with quality," remarked the Croatian.

