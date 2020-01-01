Kekana dedicates Fifa Puskas award nomination to late Ngcongca

The Mamelodi Sundowns skipper will challenge Luis Suarez, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Heung-min Son for the prestigious Fifa award

Hlompho Kekana has dedicated his Fifa Puskas award nomination to former teammate Anele Ngcongca.

The former right back who was set to be unveiled by Amazulu on Monday evening, passed away tragically following a car accident in Durban.

In a touching post on Twitter, the Downs skipper says his shortlist for the prestigious award is for the former international.

“As a club we are still mourning the loss of our brother. In training we feel it. Amidst the sadness, it is difficult to process this, and I have to dedicate this nomination to my brother #16 Anele Ngcongca,” Kekana tweeted.

The 35-year-old’s long-range screamer in the Brazilians’ 1-1 draw against on August 20, 2019 made the cut alongside Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, ’s Luis Suarez, Caroline Weir ( ), Leonel Quinonez (Universidad Catolica, Zlatko Junuzoic (Rapid Wien), Sophie Ingle ( Women), Andre-Pierre Gignac (UANL Tigres), Shirley Cruz ( women), Jordan Flores (Shamrock Rovers) and Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Ceara SC).

This is not the first time Kekana would be listed for the accolade after his goal for South Africa versus in March 2016 was considered for that year’s prize. Nevertheless, he did not make the final selection from a preliminary selection.

“The winner of the Fifa Puskas Award will be selected by an international jury comprising a panel of Fifa legends and by the fans from all over the world registered on www.fifa.com. Each of the two groups of voters within the jury has the same electoral weight,” Fifa wrote in a statement.

Voting is already open and will close on December 9 with the three finalists revealed two days later.

Winner will be crowned at The Best Fifa Football Awards on December 17 and the 2020 winner will replace Hungarian Daniel Zsori, who won it last year.

Meanwhile, duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will compete for the Best Fifa Men's Player alongside 's Lionel Messi, 's Kylian Mbappe and star Cristiano Ronaldo.