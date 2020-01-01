‘Keita offers a lot to the Liverpool cause’ – Oxlade-Chamberlain backs £53m man amid form questions

One Reds midfielder is happy to see another back to full fitness and ready to provide added competition for places in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI

Naby Keita remains a “great asset” for and “can add a lot to the midfield” despite questions of the £53 million ($69m) man’s form, says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Guinea international has struggled to deliver the expected return on a sizeable investment since completing a big-money move to Anfield in the summer of 2018.

Big things were expected of him when linking up with Jurgen Klopp, but the 24-year-old has been one of few additions by the Reds in recent windows yet to sparkle.

He has, however, still played a part in a memorable 18 months for those on Merseyside and has time on his side now back to full fitness.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who faces further competition for places in the Liverpool side, is pleased to see the Reds approaching full strength and expects Keita to prove his worth.

The international said when asked if he feels pressure from having Keita and Fabinho back in contention: “Not really. You have to always be sharp and focused.

“Obviously, when everybody’s fit, there’s more competition for places and that’s what it’s like being part of a team like this, a successful team and a big football club.

“There are going to be top players in the team and we’ve all got to push each other and, when we get our opportunities, take them and help each other. That’s just the way it works.

“It’s great to see Naby come back, he’s a great asset for us when he’s playing and firing, the same as Fab - they’re big parts of our team.

“The boys in midfield, especially Hendo (Jordan Henderson) and Gini (Wijnaldum) who have sort of been ever-present throughout the season, and Milly (James Milner) as well before he picked up his injury, they’ve been brilliant.

“But it’s a massive help to those boys and us all when there are more options and we can rotate and everyone can take the weight. At the same time, everybody obviously always wants to play but that’s part and parcel of playing for a team like this.

“It’s great to see them back because Naby can add a lot to the midfield, especially going forward, he’s got that creativity. And Fab as well, defensively we know how solid he has been for us for the first half of the season.

“So it’s good to see them back, we want everybody fit and available, the will be coming back soon so we need everyone.”

Liverpool, who sit 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, have domestic outings in league and cup against , Shrewsbury and Norwich to come before taking in the first leg of a European last-16 showdown with on February 18.