Kedah close to signing former Persib star

The Red Eagles have announced two new signings, to complete their foreign player quota for the 2019 season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

They are close to signing former Persib Bandung striker Jonathan Bauman, pending medical. The 27-year old scored 12 goals in 26 league appearances for the Bandung Tigers in 2018. With the Argentine's signing, they have filled all their foreign player slots for the coming season.

The Red Eagles have also secured the service of former Felda United defender Alif Yusof for one year. The 27-year old played for the Fighters in 2017 and 2018.

They meanwhile managed to extend the contract of diminutive winger Farhan Roslan for another season. The 23-year old Kedah product had earlier wanted to leave when his contract ran out, but changed his mind.

Farhan Roslan. Photo from Kedah FA

The three-time division one champions' foreign legion had earlier seen the arrival of Singapore international Shakir Hamzah, Iraqi midfielder Anmar Almubaraki, Brazilian centre back Renan da Silva Alves as well as Spanish striker Fernando Rodríguez.

Their local signings meanwhile have included Malaysia striker Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak, and Malaysia U-23 forward Thanabalan Nadarajah.

