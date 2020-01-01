Kebano's strike downs Balogun's Wigan Athletic after Fulham draw

A share of the spoils at the DW Stadium was not enough to save Paul Cook's men from going down to League One

Leon Balogun’s Athletic have been relegated from the Championship after settling for a 1-1 draw against on Wednesday.

They were 13th in the league table before the final game of the season but the Latics were deducted 12 points by the EFL for entering administration which will move them down to the bottom three.

Balogun was in action for 90 minutes at the DW Stadium but his defensive contributions were not enough for the hosts as they registered their third draw in their last five league outings.

It isn't just a game of football, it's absolutely everything to our players, staff and supporters.



Hold your heads high!#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 pic.twitter.com/5oTj7eV4jV — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) July 22, 2020

Kieffer Moore got Wigan off to a flying start with his opener in the 32nd minute but his opener was cancelled out by DR Congo's Neeskens Kebano who equalised for Fulham four minutes into the second half.

The strike was Keebano's third goal of the season, four days after he opened his account with a brace against on Saturday.

Balogun made his 11th appearance in the second division on Wednesday and he partnered 's Cedric Kipre in the heart of Wigan's defence.

's Sam Morsy was also in action for the hosts but he was shown a yellow card in the opening 20 minutes of the encounter.

It's all over at the DW. Whatever happens from this moment, every single one of these players can leave this field knowing they've given absolutely everything for this football club.



Heroes to a man.#wafc 🔵⚪️💚 pic.twitter.com/tBNfDntQfA — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) July 22, 2020

The result had no implication on Fulham's position in the Championship table as they finished fourth with 81 points after 45 matches and they qualify for the play-offs.

After the deduction of the 12 points, Wigan will end the 2019-20 campaign with 47 points and they will drop to 23rd in the standings.

The demotion might come as a blow for Balogun who recently joined the Latics on a permanent deal until the end of the season after his initial loan from and Hove Albion expired in June.