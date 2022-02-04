Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wished his longtime rival Roy Keane good luck as the ex-Manchester United midfielder reportedly inches closer to potentially taking over at Sunderland.

Keane is reportedly in contention to become Sunderland's next manager, with the former Ireland star set to interview for the role on Friday.

Vieira and Keane are famous for their many battles on the pitch, but the Palace boss wished Keane the best as he edges closer to returning to coaching.

What was said?

"Yeah, I think deep inside him this is something that he will want to try again," Vieira said of his longtime rival.

"And I think if there's opportunity there, I think he will. He will take it. And I will wish him good luck."

Keane vs Vieira

The rivalry between Keane and Vieira defined an era of Premier League football, with the two serving as the faces of Arsenal's rivalry with Manchester United.

The two famously clashed in the tunnel at Highbury in 2005, adding further fuel to the fire between two of the Premier League's best teams at the time.

It served as the most memorable of many clashes between the two, with many regarding it as one of football's best battles.

"Every time we played you thought: 'There’s going to be fireworks,’" Vieira said in 2013.

Keane as a manager

Keane isn't new to management, having previously managed Sunderland from 2006-08.

He led the club from the 23rd in the Championship all the way to the Premier League before resigning in December 2008.

He went on to manage Ipswich Town starting in April 2009, staying with the club through January 2011 before serving as an assistant with Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

