Eternal King Kazu! Kazuyoshi Miura makes history again with record-breaking appearance at 59

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Kazuyoshi Miura has made history once again by becoming the oldest player to ever appear in Japan's third-tier league at the age of 59. The legendary forward, affectionately known as King Kazu, came off the bench for Fukushima United to extend his remarkable record in his 42nd professional season.

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King Kazu makes history again

Miura has written another remarkable chapter in his extraordinary career. The legendary forward officially became the oldest player to ever appear in Japan's third-tier league on Saturday afternoon. At exactly 59 years, eight months and 12 days old, Miura took to the pitch for Fukushima United. He came off the bench during second-half stoppage time to help see out a commanding 4-1 home victory over FC Ryukyu.

His late cameo appearance was enough to officially increase his own long-standing J.League age record. The latest milestone adds another incredible achievement to the legacy of the player affectionately known to supporters as "King Kazu".

A remarkable return to league action

Saturday's match marked a highly significant milestone for the veteran striker beyond just his record-breaking age. It was his first official appearance in a standard league fixture since the 2021 campaign.

During that 2021 season, Miura was still competing in Japan's top flight. He played one match for his parent club Yokohama FC before eventually stepping away from the highest level to continue his extended playing days.

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While he did make six appearances last season, those came in a shortened special tournament held under a split-season format. Because those outings were not classified as official league games, his brief cameo for Fukushima United serves as a long-awaited return to official league duty.

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Five decades of professional football

Miura’s relentless dedication to the sport is entirely unprecedented in the modern football era. The veteran forward is currently competing in the 42nd season of his professional career, which is an astonishing feat of athletic longevity.

Having made his senior debut in the 1980s, the former Japan star has now played professionally across five completely different decades. His ability to maintain his physical fitness and unyielding desire to compete remains unmatched across the globe.

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Still hungry for competitive action

Despite his rapidly advancing years, Miura is showing absolutely no signs of finally hanging up his boots. He continues to prove that he can still contribute in meaningful moments on the pitch for Fukushima United.

Before breaking the league appearance record this weekend, he ended a near four-year wait for a competitive goal earlier in the summer. The veteran successfully found the back of the net in an Emperor's Cup fixture back in July.

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As Fukushima United push forward with the remainder of their current campaign, King Kazu will be patiently waiting for his next opportunity. The 59-year-old remains ready to step onto the pitch and extend his unbelievable records even further.