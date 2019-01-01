Kasim backs Borussia Dortmund to win Bundesliga title ahead of Bayern Munich

The Black and Yellows have got the squad to end Bayern Munich's monopoly this season, according to the Ghanaian star

Ghana and TSG Hoffenheim defender Kasim Nuhu Adams is hoping to see Borussia Dortmund as champions of the Bundesliga this season.

Lucien Favre's men secured a 1-0 away win over RB Leipzig on Saturday to make it four victories in a row, opening a six-point gap at the top of the log between them and Bayern Munich with 14 matches to go.

"I will say Dortmund had a very good first half of the season. They have the quality to play very good offensive football. I will say if their play continues like this, then at the end of the season they might be the champions,” Adams was quoted as saying by FootballMadeInGhana.

“They can win the title but will have to work harder. They are still in all the competitions like Bayern but the latter have got the experience to cope. But I still tip them to manage their situation and take the title at the end of the season.

“I always say Bayern are the favourites but Dortmund are doing a very good job and hopefully they can be champions at the end of the season,” he added.

Kasim joined Hoffenheim from Swiss side Young Boys in July last year and has made seven appearances, lasting 539 minutes.