Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker will strive to continue with their winning run when they take on Kariobangi Sharks in an FKF Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The Brewers started their campaign to defend the title on a shaky note, losing their opening two matches before they recovered to win their last two.

Game Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker Date Sunday, November 7, 2021 Time 13:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brandon Obiero, and Brian Olang'o. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Boniface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Felix Oluoch, Shaphan Oyugi, and John Omondi. Forwards James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Fortune Omoto, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Nguny.

Sharks will have all their key players available for the fixture and coach William Muluya has maintained a cautious approach.

“We don’t have any injury concerns and we are keen to make it to wins out of two after our impressive display in the last outing against Mathare United,” Muluya told Goal.

Goalkeeper Brian Olang’o, who was signed from lower division side Makongeni Youth, will likely keep his position between the poles.

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Olang'o, Omondi, Onyango, Lemu, Olwande, Onyango. Omoto, Mokaya, Fortune Omoto, Oluoch, Mata.