Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will strive to continue with their winning run when they take on Kariobangi Sharks in an FKF Premier League fixture on Sunday.
The Brewers started their campaign to defend the title on a shaky note, losing their opening two matches before they recovered to win their last two.
|Game
|Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker
|Date
|Sunday, November 7, 2021
|Time
|13:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kariobangi Sharks squad
|Goalkeepers
|Brandon Obiero, and Brian Olang'o.
|Defenders
|Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Boniface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula.
|Midfielders
|Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Felix Oluoch, Shaphan Oyugi, and John Omondi.
|Forwards
|James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Fortune Omoto, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Nguny.
Sharks will have all their key players available for the fixture and coach William Muluya has maintained a cautious approach.
“We don’t have any injury concerns and we are keen to make it to wins out of two after our impressive display in the last outing against Mathare United,” Muluya told Goal.
Goalkeeper Brian Olang’o, who was signed from lower division side Makongeni Youth, will likely keep his position between the poles.
Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Olang'o, Omondi, Onyango, Lemu, Olwande, Onyango. Omoto, Mokaya, Fortune Omoto, Oluoch, Mata.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|
Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
|Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
|Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
|Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.
The Brewers coach Robert Matano was wary of their opponents heading into the fixture by insisting his players must stay focused.
“We started slowly, losing two straight matches was not what we wanted but now that we have won our last two matches, it means we are back on track and our target is to keep the winning run going,” Matano told Goal.
“We have to be very careful against Sharks, you saw what they did to Mathare and we cannot underrate them, it will be a difficult game for both teams.”
Tusker’s new signing Ibrahim Joshua will hope to continue with his goal-scoring form if he gets the chance to start again.
Probable XI Tusker: Bwire, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.
Match Preview
While Kariobangi Sharks secured a huge 6-0 result against Mathare United in their last league assignment, Tusker also picked up a win after edging out promoted side Kenya Police FC 2-1.
Last season, it was Tusker who carried the day from the fixture, winning the first meeting 4-2 before sealing a double over Sharks with a 1-0 win.
In the last five top-flight matches between the two teams, Sharks are yet to beat Tusker.
In the 2019 season, Tusker won the first meeting 3-1 before the second round meeting was cancelled owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country, and in 2018 it was another season double for the Brewers as they won the first-round meeting 3-1 and then won the second-round meeting 2-0.
While Sharks are placed seventh on the 18-team table with 10 points from five matches, Tusker are in position 10 with six points from four matches.