Kariobangi Sharks impressed with 'good reception' from Kotoko, says Maoga

The Kenyan club's chief says they are happy with how the Porcupine Warriors have catered for them so far in Kumasi

Kariobangi Sharks chairman Richard Maoga appears to be satisfied with the reception from Asante Kotoko ahead of their second leg meeting in the Caf Confederation Cup at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday.

The Kenyan side, who Kotoko accused of maltreatment in the first leg, were flown on a private plane owned by Kotoko's executive chairman Kwame Kyei from Accra to Kumasi on Thursday before being offered a luxurious bus for their training and matchday schedules.

"Asante Kotoko have proven that they are one of the biggest clubs on the continent. We are happy with the reception they have given us and would hope other clubs emulate that kind gesture, " Maoga told Nhyira FM.

"I will even admit that the bus they gave us upon arrival is far better than what we gave them in Nairobi. However, I believe that when our economy advances like theirs in future we will do same," he added.

Moaga is confident of a favourable outcome despite playing away from home.

"We are here to qualify and will make sure that target is achieved. The aim is to shock Kotoko and their supporters although we were unable to defeat them at home, " he said.

Kotoko need any form of victory to progress, while Sharks could go through with a scoring draw.