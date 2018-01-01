Kariobangi Sharks dares Asante Kotoko to write to Caf over mistreatment

The Ghanaian giants will face off with Kariobangi Sharks in the first leg of Caf Confederation Cup at the Kasarani on Saturday

Kariobangi Sharks have accused Asante Kotoko of making unrealistic demands since they arrived in Kenya for the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian giants have blamed the home team for providing a small team bus and also giving them access to a substandard training venue as they prepare for the first leg match set for the Kasarani on Saturday.

Kotoko has also threatened to administer the same dose to the Kenyan side when they travel to Ghana for the return leg clash.

However, the Sharks have now been forced to respond to the claims, accusing Kotoko of making unrealistic demands and challenged them to make a formal complain to Caf if they feel aggrieved.

"It is disturbing to note that our opponents have resorted to creating a false illusion of mistreatment. We would like to clarify that we have done our best as per Caf regulations and we shall continue to do so.

“Furthermore, it is important that the public knows that our opponents refused to share their schedule and travel plans with us and on arrival, they started making unrealistic demands that fall outside the Caf regulations. Such is not good practice in this era of modern soccer.

“Our opponents should stop hiding behind such rumors in order to justify any unethical practices they may be planning when we visit them in Kumasi, for the second leg. Finally, if indeed they feel we have committed any unethical practice then they should go ahead and make a formal complaint at Caf. Let us all focus on football and not sideshows.”

The game will kick-off at 3 pm.