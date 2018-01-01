Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya remains positive despite a draw against Asante Kotoko

The result means the Sharks must get a goal or a scoring draw to progress to the group stage of the competition

William Muluya believes that pressure will be on the hosts Asante Kotoko when Kariobangi Sharks take on the Ghanaian side in the return leg of the Caf Confederation match.

Both teams settled for a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Kasarani on Saturday, but Muluya, who is making his debut on the continental stage with the Kenyan side, is putting on a brave face, insisting that Sharks will sail to the group stages despite playing for a draw at home.

“It’s a good performance. We didn’t score today (Saturday), but again when we score away then the pressure will be back to them. We’ll try our best to get a score.

“What we need is any score; whether it’s a 1-1 or two-two, then we are going to make it (to the group stages). The best thing to work on is how to score in Ghana and we’ll be through,” Muluya opined.

Bu the Porcupine Warriors tactician Charles Akonnor has vowed to complete the job in Kumasi: “We had chances to score but my strikers were not good enough to finish them off and our main target here was to get a win or a draw, and so we have a draw to take back home. If you ask me, that is a good result considering the fact that we did not concede against them,” Akonnor told Goal.com in an interview.

He added, “Sharks is a good team. The last time they played here, they won 6-1 and we were expecting them to attack us from the onset but my players stood firm and kept the discipline hence the draw. We are not going to relax, we have a huge 90 minutes to play for in the return leg, and that is good enough to give us the result we need because our target is to qualify.”

Article continues below

The result means the Sharks, who have a mid-week league match against Sony Sugar before they travel to Ghana, will have to get a goal or a scoring draw to progress to the group stage of the competition.