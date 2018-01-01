Caf CC: Kariobangi Sharks can shock Asante Kotoko in second leg, says Grunsah

Exclu: The Porcupine Warriors picked a good result in the first leg but their rivals' chief has warned that their opponents would be no pushovers

King Faisal FC chairman Alhaji Karim Grunsah has advised Asante Kotoko to be cautious against Kariobangi Sharks in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

After being awarded a walkover victory in the preliminary round by Caf, the Porcupine Warriors picked a goalless draw in the first leg against Sharks in Kenya and would need to win by any margin to progress.

"Kotoko is not guaranteed an automatic victory in the game on Saturday so they should prepare well and their supporters need to lower expectations, " Grunsah told Goal.

"Kariobangi Sharks may not be the biggest or strongest club from Kenya but they can cause a major upset if they are underestimated. Any goal from them in the second leg can bring pressure on Kotoko so they must be very careful not to concede at home.

"Even if they will concede a goal, I believe it should be a consolation since that can't affect their ambition of making it to the next round. Kotoko must make Ghana proud by trying their best to avoid a shock and make it to the group stage, " he added.

Kotoko were finalists in the competition in 2004 and last made it to the group stage in 2008.