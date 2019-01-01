Karela United’s Patrick Yeboah joins Asante Kotoko

The Porcupine Warriors remain active in the local transfer market ahead of the new season

have completed the signing of Patrick Yeboah from Karela United on a three-year deal, the Kumasi-based club announced on Sunday.

The defender is the latest addition to the Porcupine Warriors, who will be competing in the Premier League and the Caf in the new season.

Yeboah will most likely replace captain Amos Frimpong, who was released few days ago to complete his move to Guinean side Kaloum Stars.

Kotoko terminated the contract of Ivorian striker Adingra Moussa only six days after completing the deal. No reasons were given for the decision.

The Porcupines are also hoping to cash in on top striker Songne Yacouba, who is attracting interest from a number of clubs around the continent including Al Hilal of Sudan and South African giants .

The Ghanaian champions have been drawn against Nigerian side in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.