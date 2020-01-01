Karela United thrash Legon Cities as Inter Allies down King Faisal

There were only home wins as the Ghana Premier League entered matchweek seven on Friday

A Diawisie Taylor double compounded Legon Cities' woes in the Premier League as it ensured a 3-0 win for Karela United in a matchweek seven encounter on Friday.

The striker opened the scoring at Tarkwa's Akoon Park and added his second of the day 10 minutes to full-time after Samuel Ofori doubled the score.

The result has lifted Karela to 10th on the league table while sending Cities, who have won only one game so far, into the relegation zone.

Elsewhere at the Accra Sports Stadium, Allies scored two late goals to secure a 4-2 home triumph over bottom-placed King Faisal.

Niger attacker Victorien Adebayor and Samuel Armah gave the hosts a two-goal lead but Ibrahim Osman and Mohammed Mustapha hit back for the visitors to level the score.

Four minutes to full-time, Armah netted to restore Allies' lead before Michael Gyamerah found the back of the net in the second minute of stoppage time to make it 4-2 to the 14th-placed side.

Matchweek seven's action continues on Saturday with a showdown between Elmina Sharks and Eleven Wonders.