Karela United: No peanuts for Diawisie Taylor

The Nzema-based side are planning to cash in on their top scorer, who is currently hot in the market

Karela United striker Diawisie Taylor is up for sale but not at just any price, according to a club official.

The 19-year-old is on the radar of several clubs in following a brilliant campaign in the just-concluded group stage of the Special Competition, during which he scored nine goals in 13 matches to help the Nzema-based club qualify for the semi-finals.

and have shown interest in the player and his side are willing to sell but not for “peanuts”, according to Karela’s Public Relations Officer.

“We Karela United are ready to sell Diawisie Taylor to any club that meets our demands,” Eric Aligeidede told Kumasi-based Alpha Radio.



“Age is on his side, he is just 19 years and his price is high so no club should come and mention any peanut price for Diawisie service because we mean business,” he added.

Karela will face in the Special Competition semis while Kotoko will take on archrivals Hearts of Oak.