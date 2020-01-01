Karela United appoint former Ghana women's U17 coach Adotey as new boss

The erstwhile Black Maidens trainer will guide the club for the remainder of Ghana Premier League season

Former women's U17 coach and technical director Evans Adotey has been named as head coach of Premier League side Karela United.

The Tarkwa-based side has brought on a new man after parting ways with Enos Kwame Adipah following a run of poor results.

The club is second-from-bottom on the league table at the time of the suspension of the championship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are happy to announce the appointment of coaches Evans Adotey and Mallam Yahaya as head coach and assistant respectively of our dear club," Karela announced on social media on Tuesday.

"We are excited about the experience that Adotey and his assistant will bring to the club.

"We wish them the very best of luck."

Adotey's last major job was guiding Ghana to the quarter-final of the 2018 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup in .

Karela earned promotion to the Premier League in 2017.