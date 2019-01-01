Karela coach Johnson: Expect a win against Kotoko

The coach is hoping for another exploit, this time at the Accra Sports Stadium

Karela United coach Johnson Smith is upbeat ahead of the grand finale of Special Competition which his side will play against at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday June 23.

Both teams emerged winners of the semi-final clashes on Sunday, with Karela pulling off a shock in Obuasi with a 1-0 win over Ashantigold while Kotoko snatched a penalty shootout win over (5-4).

“I have respect for all teams, but I don’t fear any team because I'm an extraordinary coach so I don't panic playing against the big teams because I know what I'm doing,” Smith told Ashh FM.

“Everyone should expect a win when we come up against Asante Kotoko in the final. I perfectly acknowledge they are my former club and how experienced they are, but notwithstanding, we are beating them in the final.”

Karela defeated Hearts of Oak 1-0 in the group stage last April, finishing second with 17 points behind the Phobians (18pts.)

The winner of the Special Competition will represent Ghana in next season’s Caf .