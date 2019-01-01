Karela and Hearts of Oak complete Ghana Special Competition semifinal line-up

The fixtures for the last four of the novelty league have been confirmed following completion of the group stage on Sunday

Karela United became the final team to confirm their place in the last four of the Special Competition following a 1-0 home win over on Sunday.

Diawisie Taylor's penalty was enough to seal a place in the next round of the novelty league on the final matchday of the group stage.

Two points above third-placed Liberty Professionals in Zone B coming into the game, Karela needed a win to prevent any possible upset by the Scientific Soccer Lads.

The victory has seen the Anyinase-based side finish a point below group winners , who lost 1-0 to Dreams FC earlier on Saturday.

Liberty finished third despite a 2-0 triumph over fifth-placed Wafa, courtesy of goals from Ernest Danso and Elvis Kyei Baffour.

In the last game of the zone, Benjamin Tweneboah converted a penalty to hand fourth-spotted Elmina Sharks a 1-0 win over bottom-placed Allies.

For the last four, Karela will face off against Zone A winners away in Obuasi, while Hearts host arch-rivals in Accra.

Article continues below

Zone A's last round of games were held on Thursday and Friday.

The semifinal matches - one-off ties - have been set for June 15 and 16, with the winners securing tickets for the June 23 final.

The champions will represent Ghana in the Caf next season.