Kanu selects Saka and Smith Rowe as his best players at Arsenal this season

The 44-year-old has been impressed by the youth players in Mikel Arteta's team and he wants the club do everything to keep them

Former Nigeria and Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu has picked Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as the best players in Mikel Arteta’s squad so far this season.

Although the Gunners are struggling in the Premier League with 46 points after 32 matches which places them ninth on the table, the former Arsenal Academy players have proven to be a crucial part of the first-team with their performances and contributions in front of goal.

So far this season, Smith Rowe has a tally of seven assists and two goals for Arsenal while Saka has five goals to his name with seven assists in all competitions as well.

Kanu, who was part of the Invincibles team that won the Premier League in 2004, noted how the duo’s versatility has helped Arteta’s team and he urged his former club to do everything to keep the promising talents at the Emirates Stadium.

“There are two names which spring to mind as far as Arsenal’s player of the season goes; Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka,” Kanu told Ladbrokes. “They offer the team so much through their versatility. Saka can play in so many positions, and when he’s not playing, you can see the side struggles without him.

“Smith Rowe is a very good player. He can open up games and Arsenal definitely need him to play more in the next few years. These two, for me, have been the best players for Arsenal this season – they can’t afford for either of those two players to get injured.

“The way Bukayo Saka is playing, he’s so good that there’s always a worry a big club might come in for him in the summer.

“Arsenal have to do everything within their power to keep him. He’s very young, and he’s got so many years ahead of him. Arsenal have to make sure they keep all of these young players like Saka, Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah.”

With star forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ruled out of Friday’s Premier League match against Everton, Arteta will be counting on Saka, Smith Rowe and Nketiah – who rescued a point against Fulham on Sunday – to fire the hosts to victory at the Emirates Stadium.