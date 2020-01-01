Kante has the attributes to play all roles - Lampard

The Blues boss feels the midfielder's skills are underestimated and feels he has the quality to play in several positions

Frank Lampard is comfortable playing N’Golo Kante in an advanced midfield role because he believes the Frenchman has the attributes to play anywhere on the field.

Kante joined the Blues as a defensive midfielder in 2016 and was regarded as one of the best in the world in the role until Maurizio Sarri took over as coach in 2018.

The Italian coach began to use the ex-Leicester star further upfield to accommodate Jorginho, who slotted into the holding midfield role after his arrival from .

Kante excelled in his new role, however, scoring four goals and setting up another four in the Premier League last season, and Lampard has continued to play him there since he was appointed boss last summer.

The 29-year-old has netted three goals in 19 top-flight appearances this term and Lampard says he has shown he is more than comfortable in several positions.

"I think we all know N'Golo's attributes, and he hasn't really played as the deep-lying midfielder, he's generally played as one of two, or in recent times one of the more slightly offensive players ahead of one deep-lying midfield player,” Lampard said.

"I think he has the attributes to do all roles, that's one of the beauties of the way he plays and, of course, what he gives by winning the ball back, being so quick in the tackle, so quick into the press, covering lots of ground – and also how good he is on the ball, I think people can underestimate how good N'Golo is on the ball, how quickly he can move with it and pass the ball.

"So I've got no problem in playing him in different positions, it's something we've worked on with him a little bit, and it gives me good options to have different types of attributes in that deeper position at times."

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League after 30 matches, four points behind third-placed Leicester and five ahead of .

The London side’s next match is at home to second-placed , three days before they visit Leicester in the quarter-finals of the .