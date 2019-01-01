Caf Champions League: Kano Pillars release squad ahead Kotoko tie

As earlier reported by Goal, some key players are missing in the roster, owing to delayed paperwork

Professional Football League ( ) side have released a list of their registered players for the preliminary phase of the Caf .

The 22-man list made public on Wednesday had some prominent names missing, as earlier reported by Goal.

David Ebuka, Sunday Chinedu Adamu Hassan and Ali Malam are top on the list of high-profile names missing in the Pillars’ roster.

Goal gathered that late paperwork accounted for the inability of Pillars to register some of their big names for this phase of Champions League

Captain Rabiu Ali, who has been slammed with a 12-match ban by the League Management Company, will be leading the Pillars' team which boasts with a lot of experienced legs like Gambo Muhammad, Victor Dennis, Nwagua Nyima and Nzube Aneazemba among others.

After initially staying in Kaduna to prepare for the crunch tie with , Pillars for the first time on Tuesday trained at the Sani Abacha Stadium in continuation of their preparations for Saturday's tie.

The winners after the two-legged tie between Pillars and Kotoko are billed to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club in the next stage.

Full Squad

1. Sujraj Ayeleso Olayiwola 23.

2. Iddrisu Ibrahim 1.

3. Christopher Madaki Maichibi 11.

4. Nasiru Sani 3.

5. Victor Dennis 27.

6. Ifeanyi Nweke Samuel 2.

7. Yusuf Bala Maigoro 17.

8. Bature Yaro Kawu 30.

9. Ademola Adeshola David 6.

10. Rabi'u Ali 10.

11. Anyanwu Emmanuel Iyke 14.

12. Nwagua Nyima Nekabari 28.

13. Hillary Paul Ikenna 18.

14. Alexandre Kouakou Kouassi 20.

15. Nzube Aneazemba Pius 4.

16. Onukwube Samuel Emeka 21.

17. Abdullahi Musa Tayo 5.

18. Austine Uzochukwu Chigozie 29.

19. Rahaqqu Adam Yusuf 25.

20. Gambo Muhammad 9.

21. Musa Ahmad 7.

22. Alaekwe Chijioke 22.