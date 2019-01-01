‘Kane will stay to win Champions League for Mourinho’ – Spurs striker won’t leave, says O’Hara

The former Tottenham midfielder believes the arrival of a proven Portuguese coach will help to convince a prolific frontman to remain in north London

Harry Kane now has the right manager to keep him at , says Jamie O’Hara, with Jose Mourinho being tipped to deliver glory.

The Portuguese’s predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, came agonisingly close to sealing a European triumph in 2018-19.

Spurs suffered a Champions League final defeat to last season and have endured a serious hangover on the back of a memorable run to Madrid.

Pochettino has paid the price for that with his job, with the Argentine relieved of his duties as Tottenham sit 14th in the Premier League table.

The managerial baton has been passed to former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho, with a proven winner charged with the task of delivering tangible success.

He has done that elsewhere over the course of a distinguished coaching career and is expected to get Spurs in the hunt for major silverware.

O’Hara believes that will convince key men to stay put, with it possible that unwelcome transfer talk around talismanic striker Kane will be brought to a close.

The ex-Tottenham midfielder told talkSPORT of a managerial change in north London: “I think this is a positive thing for the outcome for Harry Kane. We have been talking about Harry Kane leaving Spurs to win something.

“There’s all this talk of him potentially going in the summer to Man City to go and win trophies.

“We’ve now got a manager who can win trophies, so why would he want to leave?

“I think we’ve got more chance of winning the Champions League than the Premier League. With Jose Mourinho in charge, with one of if not the best striker in Europe and if he brings a couple of big signings in, which I think [Daniel] Levy will allow him to do, Harry Kane can be at Tottenham and win a Champions League.”

It has been suggested for some time that Spurs will need a trophy in order to keep Kane on their books.

The captain is now 26 years of age and at a stage of his career where personal ambitions need to be realised, with his undoubted talent deserving greater reward than it has achieved so far.