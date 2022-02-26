Tottenham duo Kane & Son overtake Drogba & Lampard for most goal combinations to set new Premier League record

Stephen Darwin
Getty Images

The South Korea international slotted home Spurs' fourth goal of their meeting with Leeds United to move the pair onto 37 goal combinations

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have overtaken Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba as the duo who have assisted each other for the most goals in Premier League history.

The England captain set-up Son for Spurs' fourth goal in their clash with Leeds United on February 26, with that being the 37th time the duo have combined for a goal in England's top flight.

More follows...