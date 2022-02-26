Tottenham duo Kane & Son overtake Drogba & Lampard for most goal combinations to set new Premier League record

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have overtaken Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba as the duo who have assisted each other for the most goals in Premier League history.

The England captain set-up Son for Spurs' fourth goal in their clash with Leeds United on February 26, with that being the 37th time the duo have combined for a goal in England's top flight.

37 - Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for a Premier League goal for the 37th time, overtaking Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36) as the duo who have assisted one another for the most goals in the competition’s history. Partners. pic.twitter.com/BFUzIOL3QM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2022

More follows...