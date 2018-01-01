Kane: January signings not essential to Tottenham's title charge

The English centre-forward doesn't believe that bringing in fresh reinforcements during the winter window is necessary for the club to be successful

Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists that the Spurs squad already has enough strength in depth to compete at the top of the Premier League, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a stellar first half of the 2018-19 campaign, as they sit second in the standings after 19 matches - just six points behind leaders Liverpool.

A 5-0 win against Bournemouth on Boxing Day saw Mauricio Pochettino's men pick up a fifth consecutive league win and leapfrog Manchester City in the process, with the defending champions slipping to defeat against Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola's side have now lost three of their last four games, which has handed the initiative to Spurs and Liverpool, as both clubs bid to end a long wait for a major trophy.

Tottenham were the only top-flight side not to sign any new players over the summer and Kane is adamant that the team can cope if they are inactive in the market again at the start of 2019.

"Sometimes if you can't find the right player there's no need to buy a player," Kane told ESPN on Thursday.

"That's obviously the gaffer's philosophy and that was his thinking [in the summer]. He believed in the squad he had and we're doing alright so far.

"We'll see what happens in the January transfer window. If the gaffer wants to buy someone then I'm sure he will. If he doesn't we'll crack on and keep doing what we're doing.

"We're fit, we're ready to go. This period where there's lots of games, we seem to do well because we recover well and we do a lot outside the pitch as well.

"[Signings are] up to the manager. If a new face comes in then we'll welcome him and make sure he trains hard, and he'll obviously try to get into the team. If we don't then we've got a big enough squad that we can rotate -- players have been coming in and doing well. We'll be ready either way."

Spurs are currently preparing for another home clash against Wolves on Saturday, before a trip to Cardiff on New Year's Day to wrap up the festive period.

Maximum points could see them make up yet more ground on Liverpool, who have to negotiate tricky fixtures against Arsenal and Man City during the same time-frame.

Despite their recent progress, Kane is reluctant to get carried away, as he played down Tottenham's chances of winning a first Premier League crown.

"Obviously it's great but there's still half way to go and we know how much can change in that aspect," he added. "A few months ago we were dead and buried apparently and not many teams were talking about us, so we know how much can change. There are so many games coming up it's hard to look too far ahead."