Kane 'can't wait' to play with Tottenham's January signings Bergwijn & Fernandes after five-month injury lay-off

The Spurs forward has been out of action since New Year's Day and so hasn't played with either of the new recruits

Harry Kane says he can’t wait to play alongside Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes for , having not yet featured with either of Spurs’ January signings.

Kane has been out of action since New Year’s Day, but is now back in training and ready to make an impact on a season which, on a personal level, had seemed certain to be over.

Fernandes was brought in from during the winter transfer window, while Bergwijn arrived from .

Now, Kane is ready to return to the pitch with Spurs returning to a full-strength squad.

“We’ve only just started training together,” Kane told the club’s official website.

“I got injured on January 1, so Gedson and Stevie, I’ve not really seen much of in terms of playing with or getting that connection, although obviously I’ve watched them play.

“I can’t wait to get back out there. It’s been long enough without a game, especially when there are top players who are new to the club and you want to be on the pitch with them.

“I’m looking forward to it, looking forward to playing with everyone again.

“The squad is looking good. Everyone is fully fit and ready to go and that’s when we’re at our strongest, when we have a full, healthy squad.

“We’ll work hard from now until the first game and hopefully we’ll finish strongly in the last nine games.”

Kane was expected to miss the majority of the rest of Tottenham’s season, and the coronavirus-enforced break has also allowed him to rediscover his form before the rearranged .

The captain recently confirmed he now feels fully fit once again.

"From the hamstring point of view, it is great to be able to give it a bit more rest,” he said. “I have not played a game for six months now, it has been a long, long time.

"From an injury point of view, I'm normal, I'm fully fit. It will take a while to get back to the team training and feeling that again because I haven't done that for six months or so. I am feeling food, I am feeling sharp.

"It has been good to do some individual training, a bit of finishing, a lot of individual drills to work on my game and improve. I am at a stage where I am looking forward to getting some games and hopefully I'll be back playing before too long."