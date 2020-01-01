'Kane can't play any better' - Mourinho hails Tottenham star as 'second to none'

The 26-year-old striker scored twice as his side put a dent in Leicester's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League

Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane is among the best strikers in the world after his double against Leicester on Sunday.

The international netted twice in the first half as his side ran out 3-0 winners, stretching their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five games.

Kane has scored four times since the English top-flight's restart in June and took his tally up to 17 in 28 appearances this season.

And ex-Chealsea, and manager Mourinho says the 26-year-old is among the best he has ever coached.

"It was two very important goals for us and the third one was Harry Kane's goal. It was amazing quality," he told Sky Sports.

"Of course he is [one of the best]. It is difficult for me to compare strikers but I had almost in every club some of the best. Of course, Harry is second to none. It's just different qualities. As a striker, as a goalscorer, a team player and a leader, he is fantastic.

"It is difficult to make him better but the better the team is, the better he can be. It depends more on us.

"He is an amazing professional and works very well. He cannot play any better. He is a fantastic striker and is so lucky to have him."

The win lifted Spurs to sixth in the Premier League with sitting two points behind ahead of their match against on Monday, while Leicester are in danger of dropping out of the top four with one game left to play.

Mourinho was happy with the way his side managed the game, having taken the lead just six minutes in through a James Justin own goal.

"I think we were strategically good. We knew what worked for us," he said.

"Brendan Rodgers did an amazing job since he arrived but in this moment he is in a little bit of trouble with injuries. I know what it is because I had similar problems at the other end.

"He is trying to compensate with the people he lost so we knew that in transition we could win the game. We tried to be very fast after recovering the ball. We did that very well in the first half and in the second half it was about being compact and getting the result.

"You always need your goalkeeper to make a couple of important saves which he did but we were phenomenal. They had a lot of corners and we defended well. I felt very comfortable in the game."

He added: "It was very important the way we ended. The long break is not so open like a pre-season hopefully is. But it was good enough for us and the players to feel that with work and time we could improve.

"Clearly we are one of the teams with more points during this period than after the break. Now we have to fight to finish sixth. We have to win and that is difficult and wait for something in our other opponents.

"Seventh is what we can achieve without dependence on the others. What we are doing and what we are improving is very important for next season."