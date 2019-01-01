Kambole and Kotei will make their presence felt at Kaizer Chiefs - Bobby Motaung

Reports have suggested Amakhosi will release the Ghanaian midfielder but it looks like the management is still confident he can offer more to the club

Zambian forward Lazarous Kambole and Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei have both received the backing of football manager Bobby Motaung.

The duo struggled for game-time in their first six months at the club, but Motaung is confident they will make their presence felt once they adapt to the environment at Naturena.

"I’m glad to see at least three of the five players playing regularly," Motaung told the Amakhosi website.

"It’s a good return because sometimes the new players take time to acclimatise to the new environment but already we’ve seen Nurković making inroads, while Sasman and Baccus have cemented their roles in the team. I’m pleased with their progress and trust very soon Kambole and Kotei will make their presence felt."

On their turnaround of fortunes, Motaung said Chiefs embarked on a journey of change where they used their camp to focus on developing teamwork and camaraderie after bringing the players they thought would add value to the team.

"This season we embarked on a journey of change. We started off with a team camp of a different kind. The camp emphasised on developing teamwork and camaraderie among the team. We also acquired players in areas of need. We brought in five players after releasing no less than thirteen players," he continued.

Article continues below

Chiefs also promoted a few of their academy players including Njabulo Blom and Happy Mashiane, who have both done well in the first team.

"We intensified other soft elements pertaining to the technical team. The scouting, mental support and diversity training among other technical aspects of the game. We continue to work hard to fuse the Kaizer Chiefs Development Academy and the first team," Motaung added.

"We are making progress and have seen steady progress and promotion of the youngsters to the first team. Notably, this season, we saw the rising star in Njabulo Blom in the first team."