Kamaldeen: Ghana prodigy scores again for Nordsjaelland as Lyon rumours emerge

The teenager was on the score sheet to help the Wild Tigers claim a point in the Danish league on Sunday

Ghana attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana continued his good run in the Danish Superliga with a goal as Nordsjaelland held Copenhagen to a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

The 19-year-old's goal on the stroke of half-time drew his side level after they went down the first time in the matchday 25 fixture at Parken.

The strike is his fourth goal in his last three matches, having drawn blank since November until the last three matches. In all, he has registered eight goals and three assists so far this campaign.

Having shared a point apiece, Nordsjaelland and Copenhagen occupy the third and fifth positions on the league table, respectively.

Kamaldeen's latest strike comes just as media reports emerged that French side Olympique Lyonnais have registered interest in his services, joining a queue that reportedly includes Dutch giants Ajax, German outfit Bayer Leverkusen and English duo Manchester United and Newcastle United.

After Lukas Lerager gave Copenhagen the lead in the 10th minute, the Ghana international, who was the victim of a dangerous challenge from Nicolai Boilesen in the 18th minute which resulted in a red card, drew FCN level on the stroke of half-time, having been set up by Oliver Marc Rose-Villadsen.

Copenhagen did not give up despite their numerical disadvantage and were rewarded on the hour mark as Peter Ankersen put the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-1 to his side.

The hosts looked headed for a famous win until stoppage time when Simon Adingra was set up by Oliver Antman to make it 2-2.

Kamaldeen, who reportedly came close to leaving Nordsjaelland during the January transfer window, could have his way this summer according to the latest speculation.

With a string of reported suitors, Lyon, according to L'Equipe, are the latest to register an interest in the left-winger.

Kamaldeen is a full Ghana international, having made his debut in an international friendly against Mali in October last year.

After missing out on the last two Black Stars sides, the attacker will hope to make his way back into the national set-up for the June matches against Ethiopia and South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.