Samuel Kalu: Watford announce arrival of Bordeaux winger

Watford have confirmed the signing of Samuel Kalu on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

The contract will keep the Super Eagles star at Vicarage Road until June 2025.

Kalu becomes the second Nigerian to link up with the Hornets this month after goalkeeper Maduka Okoye completed a permanent switch but he has returned to Sparta Rotterdam on loan this month until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Prior to the move, the 24-year-old played 11 Ligue 1 matches with a contribution of a goal and an assist for the Girondins this season.

He now joins compatriots Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo in Roy Hodgson’s team and he has been handed the no. 28 shirt.

Watford are currently struggling in the Premier League and they occupy the 19th spot in the table without a win in their last nine matches in all competitions.

“Watford FC is delighted to announce the signing of Nigerian international winger Samuel Kalu on a deal until June 2025 from French club FC Girondins de Bordeaux,” read a statement on the club’s website.

The Aba-born forward started his career at GBS Academy in Jos before earning a move to Slovakia to start his professional journey at AS Trencin in 2015.

During his time at the club, he won the Super Liga and Slovak Cup in the 2015-16 season and he moved to Gent in January 2017.

18 months later, Kalu moved to Bordeaux to sign a five-year deal and his performances in France earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles.

He was not part of the Nigerian team that got eliminated at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday but he has 13 appearances under his belt with the three-time African champions.