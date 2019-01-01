Kalidou Koulibaly reacts after Napoli’s Europa League win

Goals from Milik, Fabian and an own goal from Onguene handed the Parthenopean a massive first-leg advantage

Kalidou Koulibaly has reacted to ’s 3-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg in Thursday’s game.

Goals from Arkadiusz Milik, Fabian and an own goal from Jerome Onguene handed Carlo Ancelotti’s men a first-leg advantage at San Paolo.

The international who featured for the entire duration of the tie was impressive, helping the Parthenopean keep a clean sheet - their fourth in five games.

Following the imperious display, the 27-year-old took to the social media to show his excitement while looking forward to the return leg with lots of hope.

“Beautiful victory and important result. Good to not concede goals and to make three,” Koulibaly tweeted.

“But it's not over yet, the qualification is played on the return.”

Bella vittoria e risultato importante: bravi a non subire gol e a farne tre. Ma non è ancora finita: la qualificazione si gioca al ritorno. Fiducia nei miei #fratelli: mille per mille 🙌🏿



🇮🇹 #NapoliFCS 3-0 🇦🇹

🇪🇺 #UEL

🇸🇳 #KK26 #famiglia

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre #DifendoLaCittà 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/sd86JplMo2 — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) March 7, 2019

Koulibaly who has made 32 appearances for Napoli this season will hope for another commanding display when they visit in their League game on Sunday.