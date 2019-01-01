Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti amused by a big margin win over Mt. Kenya United

Coach Nicholas Muyoti joined Homeboyz about two weeks ago from Nzoia Sugar

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has admitted he never expected a big margin score Mount United.

The western-based side registered a 6-0 victory against Melis Medo led side, avenging the 6-1 loss suffered last season in the reverse fixture.

Muyoti, however, says that the win is motivation for his team ahead of their next game. "We were playing away and I knew it was not going to be an easy match; we had our plan and despite the fact that we knew we can win it, I did not expect six goals. I am happy it happened, we won and this came to be because of the good preparations we have been having.

"The win is a confidence booster for us; we are highly motivated and we want to ensure we finish the first leg on a high. We will not get carried away by the result; we want to keep our heads down until we finish the season."

Homeboyz is currently ninth on the log with 21 points, 11 behind leaders .