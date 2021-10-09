Kaizer Chiefs will not perform overnight - Mayo

The former Amakhosi star is the latest to make an opinion known about the problems at Naturena

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Patrick Mayo feels the Soweto giants are struggling because new players need to “adapt and adjust” as he also asks for patience on coach Stuart Baxter.

Chiefs have had a difficult season so far, marked by elimination from the MTN8 as well as failing to win their last four Premier Soccer League games.

They have managed six points from as many league games so far this season.

Their shortcomings upfront have been underlined by scoring just four league goals and they have conceded eight times.

After the Soweto giants signed nine new players following the end of their Fifa transfer ban, Mayo feels it will take time before the team becomes a highly competitive side.

“After the changes that they made, there was a big gap and this is why Chiefs is stumbling, but people tend to forget that Chiefs is a brand,” Mayo told iDiski Times.

“They want Chiefs to perform overnight, and it is not something that will happen like that. If you look at the players that Chiefs have brought in, they need to adapt and adjust to the style of play of Kaizer Chiefs.”

Of the new Chiefs signings, Sifiso Hlanti, Phathutshedzo Nange and Keagan Dolly have been enjoying regular game time while others have been used sparingly.

Acquisitions like Hlanti, Nange, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and Njabulo Ngcobo were already a target of former coach Gavin Hunt but Baxter completed their signings.

In his second stint as Chiefs coach, Baxter has come under criticism for his tactics as well as team selection.

Mayo has called for patience on the coach who was the last to lead Chiefs to silverware, the 2015 league title.

“They must just be patient with the coach and give him time to fix this team,” said Mayo.

“Otherwise it is not how you start in the league, it is how you finish. You can have a very bad start and end up finishing on top of the log, it is a marathon.”

After the current Fifa international break, Chiefs resume their league business by hosting Chippa United on October 16.