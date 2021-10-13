Kaizer Chiefs’ Motaung reacts to Mphahlele departure rumours

The experienced defender has not featured in any competitive match for Amakhosi this season

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has dismissed rumours that right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele is on his way out of the club.

With Chiefs having played six Premier Soccer League games as well as an MTN8 match, Mphahlele did not feature in any of them.

He only played in the season curtain-raiser, the Carling Black Label Cup, after being selected for the team by fans.

Now as he struggles for playing minutes, there have been rumours that he could be released in January although his Chiefs contract expires in June 2022.

“Rama is still part of this team,” said Motaung as per Sun Sport.

“We have only played five games and people are already talking about releasing players. Every player is still part of Chiefs.”

Mphahlele joined Amakhosi in July 2016 from Mamelodi Sundowns where he was captain and interestingly, Masandawana went on to clinch the Caf Champions League title three months after his departure.

Now, his chances of playing at Chiefs have been limited for the past three seasons, largely owing to injuries.

Just last season, he was appointed Amakhosi captain by former Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt but his fortunes have drastically deteriorated, having only managed to sit on the Chiefs substitutes bench on two occasions this term.

A long-term injury to Siyabonga Ngezana was expected to present Mphahlele with some game time.

But his playing opportunities have further diminished after Njabulo Blom was converted into a right-back and then the presence of Reeve Frosler.

Mphahlale can also play in central defence but there has been stiff competition in that position with new signings like Austin Dube and Njabulo Ngcobo also struggling to cement their places in that role.

When coach Stuart Baxter arrived, Mphahlele seemed to be in the Briton’s plans and played the entire match in the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly in July.

It is yet to be seen if the ex-Sundowns captain will be considered in Chiefs’ upcoming games.

Amakhosi resume their Premier Soccer League schedule by hosting Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.