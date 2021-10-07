Kaizer Chiefs forward Nurkovic out for two months

The Serb has missed Amakhosi’s last two Premier Soccer League games in what has compromised the Soweto giants’ attack

Kaizer Chiefs have announced striker Samir Nurkovic “could be out between six to eight weeks” following surgery on his knee.

The Serb had been carrying a nagging knee injury which was operated on last week, according to Chiefs physiotherapist David Milner.

Having featured in four league games this season, Nurkovic appeared to be struggling with fitness amid criticism of his goal drought.

“Samir had surgery last week. They found a little tear in the cartilage of the right knee. The surgeon says he could be out between 6 to 8 weeks,” Milner told the Chiefs website.

“They smoothed out the cartilage. Overall the operation was a success and he will be reassessed by the surgeon in a week’s time. We will have a clearer idea as to what is going on and plan the recovery process. We believe the timeline provided is one we can work with for now.”

During Nurkovic’s absence so far in the last two games, Chiefs have managed just a single goal.

The 29-year-old joins fellow forward Leonardo Castro on the sidelines and leaves Amakhosi short of firepower.

Castro also underwent surgery and was recovering back in his home country Colombia, before recently returning to Johannesburg to continue with his rehabilitation.

The crisis upfront has seen Chefs coach Stuart Baxter turning to Lazarous Kambole, a player he had transfer-listed during pre-season.

Kambole even featured as a substitute in the 0-0 draw against Marumo Gallants recently.

Apart from Kambole, Chiefs currently have no outright striker who is fit and this has seen Bernard Parker being played in that position.

With the club desperate for their established forwards to return from injury, Nurkovic has given an update on his rehabilitation.

“All is well,” said Nurkovic. “It has been just a week since surgery. I am still moving around with crutches, it’s still painful but I am getting better and hopefully, soon we can start the rehab.”

After the current Fifa international break, Chiefs resume their Premier Soccer League responsibilities by hosting Chippa United as they seek to end a four-match winless run.