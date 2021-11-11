Kaizer Chiefs forward Billiat warns Zimbabwe will ‘not make life easy for Bafana Bafana’

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat says the fact that Zimbabwe’s squad is dominated by players based in South Africa does not mean Bafana Bafana will have it easy when the two teams meet in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Billiat headlines eight of those players in the Warriors squad including Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Divine Kunga and SuperSport United’s Kuda Mahachi while two others ply their trade in the National First Division.

With Bafana players familiar with those PSL-based Zimbabwean players and better-placed to neutralise them, Billiat does not agree to that.

“It’s good that we know each other, they know me as much as I know them. They know a lot of guys in our team who play here, but that does not mean we are going to make life easy for them,” said Billiat as per Newsday.

“We are going into the game motivated and with a steady state of mind. I want the players to play their normal game. Everyone who is here deserves to be here and just has to feel comfortable representing the nation.

“This is a big stage and a chance that we always dreamt of when we were young. So being in the national team you need to be very relaxed, make sure you enjoy the moment and work very hard to win every match.”

While Zimbabwe are out of contention for the World Cup ticket, Bafana are still in the race to qualify for Qatar 2022 as they lead Group G.

Billiat says the fact that bottom-placed Warriors have little to play for does not mean they will give away the game to their neighbours.

“It’s a big game and we know South Africa need the points more than us, but we need to be professional and represent our country with honour,” Billiat said.

“We are taking the game seriously and, like I said, we are professionals representing our big nation so we are going to apply the things that we are working on at training. We believe in the coach and in his tactics, so if we do what he tells us to do then we stand a chance to get a good result.”

With captain Knowledge Musona out injured, Billiat will captain Zimbabwe on Thursday.

“It’s a huge responsibility, but I’m a professional and I have to take it. I will just have to try not to put myself under pressure, to feel comfortable and do what the coach wants me to do,” said Billiat.

“I have been captain before for both the nation and at club level. I was captain at Mamelodi Sundowns at some point, so it’s not something that would really change anything about me. I’m just going to be myself and try to be the best I can be. I want to remain professional and be a good teammate to lead the team.”