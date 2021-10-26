Kaizer Chiefs' Dolly and Al Ahly's Tau headline Bafana Bafana provisional squad for Zimbabwe and Ghana clashes

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a 36-man provisional squad to take on Zimbabwe in the penultimate Fifa World Cup qualifiers and the Black Stars of Ghana in the final Group G match.

Log leaders Bafana Bafana take on Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on 11 November 2021 and three days later travel to Ghana for the match against the Black Stars on 14 November.

Coach Broos will announce his final 23-man squad at a press conference on Monday, 1 November at Safa House where logistics about how fans can purchase tickets to the Zimbabwe game will be announced.

In form Kaizer Chiefs midfielder-cum-striker Keagan Dolly makes the cut in the provisional squad so is Baroka FC imposing goalkeeper, Oscarine Masuluke.

Preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United)

Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka FC)

Defenders:

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune FC)

Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Luke Fleurs (Supersport United)

Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs)

S’fiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thibang Phete (Belenenses)

Tercious Malepe (Amazulu FC)

Sbonelo Cele (Golden Arrows FC)

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United)

Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns )

Jesse Donn (Supersport United)

Sphelele Sithole (Belenenses)

Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune)

Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy)

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town)

Siyethemba Sithebe (Amazulu FC)

Nqobeko Dlamini (Golden Arrows)

Strikers:

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Luther Singh (Copenhagen FC)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg Utd)

Victor Letswalo (Royal AM)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly)

Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs )

Article continues below

Tshegofatso MABASA (Orlando Pirates)

Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows)

Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)